The Frontiers of Freedom Weekly Report – Episode 172

George Landrith, Dr. Joe Mangiacotti, Dr. Larry Fedewa, and Tom Donelson discuss:

Speaker Mike Johnson: No more money for Ukraine until Biden supports needed immigration reform and border security

How did intelligence miss the October 7th Hamas attacks?

Why is Gen Z turning against western civilization and the principles of freedom and liberty?

Iran’s role in Hamas attacks and why won’t Biden seriously respond to attacks upon US military?

COP 28 – what does the science actually say? Should we be forced back into caves? Why does John Kerry hate American coal, but love Chinese coal?

The 4th GOP Presidential Debate

Riley Gaines embarrasses liberals who hate women

NFL player Kendal Fuller is criticized for supporting his Christian values

Election Integrity and election fraud in the courts